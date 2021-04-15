TISM announce new albums of archival recordings

TISM have announced the forthcoming release of two albums worth of archival recordings and rehearsal sessions, as well as a Record Store Day vinyl.

The first album, which is self-titled, features songs recorded in 1984 and shared on a handful of cassettes. According to a statement, these cassettes were sold at a gig at the University of Melbourne and to a few record stores, before eventually falling into the hands of booking agent Mark Burchett and label owner Gavan Purdy, who signed them.

The remastered album contains previously released tracks such as ‘Defecate On My Face’ and ‘The Back Upon Which Jezza Jumped’.

The second LP, ‘Punt Road’ is a collection of rehearsal recordings taken from the lead-up to TISM’s release of their 1987 single, ’40 Years – Then Death’. Other tracks on ‘Punt Road’ include ‘Saturday Night Palsy’ and ‘The Ballad of John Bonham’s Coke Roadie’.

Both ‘This Is Serious Mum’ and ‘Punt Road’ will be released on May 21 on vinyl.

The third release is a 7″ vinyl of ‘Mistah Eliot – He Wanker’, which ended up on their EP ‘Form and Meaning Reach Ultimate Communion’. Distributed as part of the 2021 Record Store Day drop on June 12, the B-side is a previously unreleased early mix of TISM’s track ‘Kill Yourself Now And Avoid The Rush’.

The band had previously said they would be reissuing their back catalogue, having already released multiple live albums, a cover of AC/DC‘s track ‘For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)’ and a 100-minute vinyl of literal silence, which provides liner notes and artwork for all six of the band’s albums.

Despite the recent surge in releases from TISM, band member Damian Cowell said late last year that “there is no vibe for a comeback show”.