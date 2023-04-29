TISM detail 25th anniversary edition of ‘www.tism.wanker.com’

TISM have announced a seven-disc box set of their seminal fourth album, ‘www.tism.wanker.com’, celebrating its 25th anniversary.

In addition to all 12 songs from the original release – which arrived in June of 1998 – the set will include the six bonus songs included on last year’s CD reissue, plus all 12 songs from the rare ‘Att: Shock Records Faulty Pressing Do Not Manufacture’ compilation (originally included as a bonus disc with the 1998 CD release).

Also included will be standalone mixes and B-side tracks from around the time ‘www.tism.wanker.com’ was released, as well as more than a dozen previously unreleased tracks. According to the sale page for the release, these will comprise “alternative mixes and radically different versions of songs from the ‘www.tism.wanker.com’ sessions”.

TISM initially disbanded in 2004, but reunited last year to perform at the Good Things festival (as well as a handful of secret headline shows). The reunion came amid a series of other rereleases and compilation albums, including the ‘Collected Versus’ effort and a 100-minute vinyl album of silence.

You can see the cover art and tracklisting for the ‘www.tism.wanker.com’ box set below, with pre-orders available here.

SIDE ONE

1. ‘(There’s Gonna Be) Sex Tonite’

2. ‘Whatareya?’

3. ‘Dumb ‘n’ Base’

4. ‘Thunderbirds Are Coming Out’

SIDE TWO

1. ‘Been Caught Wankin’’

2. ‘Denial Works For Me’

3. ‘The Parable Of Glenn Mcgrath’s Haircut’

4. ‘I Might Be A Cunt, But I’m Not A Fucking Cunt

SIDE THREE

1. ‘Yob’

2. ‘Great Expectorations’

3. ‘A Hard-earned Thirst Needs A Big Cold Beer,but I Drink To Get Pissed’

4. ‘The Men’s Room’

SIDE FOUR

1. ‘Thunderbirds Are Coming Out (5! 4! 3! 2! 1! Mix)’

2. ‘Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz… Untz…’

3. ‘Yob (single mix)’

4. ‘Great Expectorations (early mix)’

5. ‘Describe The Worst Headjob I’ve Had? Fantastic!’

SIDE FIVE

1. ‘The Last Australian Guitar Hero’

2. ‘Drop The ‘Tude’

3. ‘Let’s Hang Around The Shopping Centre (engine room mix)’

4. ‘The Apology Of The Thai Drug Runner’

SIDE SIX

1. ‘I Go Off’

2. ‘Opposite Day’

3. ‘Untz’

4. ‘Professor Derrida Deconstructs’

5. ‘Ya Gotta Love That’

SIDE SEVEN

1. ‘Been Caught Wankin’ (early version)’

2. ‘Choose Lose’

3. ‘The Parable Of Glenn Mcgrath’s Haircut (early version)’

4. ‘Bash It Up Your Ginger (writing session)’

5. ‘The Song Of The Fat Lady (It Ain’t Over ‘til) [demo]’

SIDE EIGHT

1. ‘Kate – Fischer Of Men’

2. ‘My Brilliant Huntington’s Chorea’

3. ‘Julius Seizure (Act III, Scene II, Verses 73-118)’

4. ‘Neighbours – Everybody Loves Good Neighbours’

5. ‘Rebel Without A Paunch’

6. ‘The Only Thing Stopping Me From Being Happy Is That I’m Not More Depressed’

SIDE NINE

1. ‘All My Favourite Footballers Are Crims (demo)’

2. ‘I Abhor This Senseless Waste Of Violence (demo)’

3. ‘Classic Rock (demo)’

4. ‘Australia, The World’s Suburb (1996 demo)’

5. ‘If You’re Ugly Forget It (1996 demo)’

SIDE TEN

1. ‘The Men’s Room (alternative mix)’

2. ‘Dumb ‘n’ Base (early version)’

3. ‘Drop The ‘Tude (alternative mix)’

4. ‘The Apology Of The Thai Drug Runner (alternative mix)’

5. ‘Describe The Worst Headjob I’ve Had? Fantastic! (alternative mix)’

SIDE ELEVEN

1. ‘Been Caught Wankin’ (writing session edit 1)’

2. ‘The Parable Of Glenn Mcgrath’s Haircut (early vocal take)’

3. ‘Drop The ‘tude (alternative version)’

4. ‘Opposite Day (early vocal take)’

5. ‘I Might Be A Cunt, But I’m Not A Fucking Cunt (writing session edit 1)’

6. ‘One In All In (demo 1 and 2 edits)’

7. ‘Wicked Sick (demo edit)’

8. ‘(There’s Gonna Be) Sex Tonite (writing session edit 1)’

9. ‘The Apology Of The Thai Drug Runner (early vocal take)’

SIDE TWELVE

1. ‘Shut Up – The Footy’s On The Radio (demo version)’

2. ‘Who Should Compere Wheel Of Fortune (demo)’

3. ‘Dumb ‘n’ Base (instrumental edit)’

4. ‘Bildungsroman By The Fishshop, Late Saturday Night (demo edit)’

5. ‘The Last Australian Guitar Hero (early vocal take)’

6. ‘Been Caught Wankin’ (writing session edit 2)’

7. ‘I Might Be A Cunt, But I’m Not A Fucking Cunt (writing session edit 2)’

SIDE THIRTEEN

1. ‘(There’s Gonna Be) Sex Tonite (writing session edit 2)’

2. ‘Yob (abandoned single edit)’

3. ‘Pox Vopili (demo)’

4. ‘Drop The ‘Tude (early version)’

5. ‘Whatareya? (writing session edit 1)’

6. ‘Denial Works For Me (demo)’

7. ‘Thunderbirds Are Coming Out (writing session edit)’

8. ‘Let’s Do George Costanza (demo edit)

SIDE FOURTEEN

1. ‘(There’s Gonna Be) Sex Tonite (writing session edit 3)’

2. ‘Denial Works For Me (early vocal take)’

3. ‘(There’s Gonna Be) Sex Tonite (writing session edit 4)’

4. ‘Whatareya? (writing session edit 2)’

5. ‘The Men’s Room (early vocal take)’

6. ‘Professor Derrida Deconstructs (early version)’

7. ‘I Might Be A Cunt, But I’m Not A Fucking Cunt (raw run through)’

8. ‘(There’s Gonna Be) Sex Tonite (writing session edit 5)’