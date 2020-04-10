TISM release archival live album from 1988

Long-defunct Melbourne alt-rockers TISM (an acronym for This Is Serious Mum) have dug through the archives and uploaded a new live album to streaming services today (April 10).

The 18-track affair, available to be streamed via Spotify and Apple Music, captures the band’s live performance at The Corner Hotel in Melbourne in May of 1988 – just a few months before they released their first album ‘Great Truckin’ Songs of the Renaissance’.

The live recording from The Corner sees TISM play a slew of favourites from their debut release, including ‘I’m Interested In Apathy’, ‘Saturday Night Palsy’, ’40 Years – Then Death’ and ‘The Ballad Of John Bonham’s Coke Roadie’, all of which would go on to be staples in the band’s live performances.

The newly-released live album also includes some rare cuts from around that time period such as ‘Opium Is The Religion Of The Masses’, along with B-sides ‘(I Think I’ve Got) Mick Jagger Worked Out’ and ‘Babies Bite Back’, none of which were included on the band’s debut upon its initial release.

Having broken up back in 2004 after the release of their final studio album, ‘The White Album’, TISM’s back catalogue was long unavailable on Spotify. That changed back in January of this year, however, when the band uploaded their entire back catalogue to the platform.