Tkay Maidza shares lush single ‘Cashmere’, officially announces new EP

Rapper (and current NME cover star) Tkay Maidza has announced a release date for the final instalment in her ‘Last Year Was Weird’ EP trilogy.

Following ‘Vol. 1’ in 2018 and ‘Vol. 2’ last year, the eight-track ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3’ will arrive on July 9 via Dew Process/4AD. The project has already been previewed with the singles ‘Syrup’ and Yung Baby Tate collaboration ‘Kim’. See the full tracklist below.

To coincide with the announcement, Maidza has shared new single ‘Cashmere’ alongside a vivid, floral-heavy video directed by Jasper Soloff. Watch that below:

Advertisement

“‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3’ is the final chapter of the trilogy – I am so excited but it’s also bittersweet, this last chapter is about accepting what it is and stepping into that power and really letting go of anything that’s hindering my path,” Maidza commented in a statement.

“It feels like a life cycle and a lesson that’s come and gone quickly and I’m grateful for the people I’ve met on the way. I feel like I’ve really come to realise that I’ve always had what I needed, I just needed to see it clearly. And ‘Last Year Was Weird’ has helped me do that.”

Speaking to NME last month, Maidza reflected on finishing her ‘Last Year Was Weird’ project, three years after launching it with ‘Vol. 1’.

“I’ve dedicated every day of my waking life [to it] – and also I dream about this. I moodboarded what it was meant to feel like, sound like, look like – and to see it come to life and then come to an end is very bittersweet,” she explained.

“I am in a place where I was hoping it would take me – and I think that’s the scary thing. The last one is meant to be a goodbye.”

Advertisement

In addition to releasing ‘Kim’, ‘Syrup’ and now ‘Cashmere’, this year also saw Maidza share a cover of Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind?’ as part of the 4AD covers compilation ‘Bills & Aches & Blues’.

The tracklist for Tkay Maidza’s ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3’ EP is:

1. ‘Eden’

2. ‘Onto Me’ (with UMI)

3. ‘So Cold’

4. ‘Syrup’

5. ‘Kim’ (with Yung Baby Tate)

6. ‘High Beams’

7. ‘Cashmere’

8. ‘Breathe’