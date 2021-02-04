Tkay Maidza cosplays as Kim Possible and Kim Kardashian in ‘Kim’ video featuring Yung Baby Tate

Tkay Maidza has shared ‘Kim’, her first single following the second volume of her mixtape/EP series ‘Last Year Was Weird’.

The new track features Atlanta rapper Yung Baby Tate, and channels the spirit of three famous Kims – Kim Kardashian, Lil’ Kim and fictional cartoon crime-fighter Kim Possible – in its repeated chorus line: “Bitch I’m Kim”.

The song features a thundering sub bass and a braggadocious spirit similar to ‘Shook’ from 2020’s ‘Last Year Was Weird Volume 2′.

Advertisement

The music video sees the Australian rapper cosplay as Lil’ Kim, Kardashian and Possible. She wears Lil’ Kim’s iconic purple MTV VMA’s outfit, recreates the Kardashian’s infamous “Break the Internet” magazine cover, and her appearance in Kanye West‘s ‘Bound 2’ music video. Yung Baby Tate is cast as Possible’s cartoon arch-nemesis Shego.

Watch the clip below.

Maidza teased her collaboration with Yung Baby Tate over the last few months. Late last year during a Reddit AMA, Maidza had revealed that her new song would feature a “legend” that had recently appeared on two separate songs by UK female rappers.

Last week, after announcing that she had new music on the way, Maidza appeared to confirm the collaboration by retweeting a tweet from user @blaquefeen that read, “tkay maidza and yung baby tate got a collab on the way”.

Advertisement

The single is expected to appear on ‘Last Year Was Weird Volume 3’, which has no official release date yet.

READ MORE: The 25 best Australian albums of 2020

NME named her 2020 mixtape/EP ‘Last Year Was Weird Volume 2’ one of the 25 best Australian releases of last year, writing that Maidza “swaps the EDM beats of her past for a lookbook of neo-soul, grime and glitch, uprooted from the same city that produced the Hilltop Hoods”.