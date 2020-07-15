Tkay Maidza drops new single, announces EP release date

Tkay Maidza has teamed up with US rapper Kari Faux for her second single of 2020, titled ‘Don’t Call Again’.

‘Don’t Call Again’ follows the release of Maidza’s first single of the year, ‘Shook’, and its Missy Elliott-inspired music video.

In addition to the single, Maidza has announced that her new EP, ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2’, will be out Friday, August 7.

Advertisement

This new track also marks the second release of Maidza’s since she signed with international label 4AD, who also look after Grimes, Purity Ring, Aldous Harding and more.

Maidza has unveiled the video for ‘Don’t Call Again’, which was co-directed by her and Jordan Kirk and animated by Babekuhl. Watch it below:

“We got to have a little bit of fun for this video. Isolation and lockdown measures meant that there were a number of limitations, but we leaned into this, with Tkay shooting everything in her bedroom over Facetime calls, and then having the team at Babekuhl create animation around the live action footage,” Kirk said of the video in a press statement.

“We were lucky that this style of clip meant that we could also incorporate Kari Faux properly, with her shooting her part in Arkansas and sending the footage to us.”

Advertisement

‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2’ will feature ‘Shook’, ‘Don’t Call Again’ and Maidza’s 2019 single with JPEGMAFIA, ‘Awake’.

Tkay Maidza’s ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2’ artwork and tracklist are:

1. My Flowers

2. 24k

3. Shook

4. Awake (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

5. Grasshopper

6. You Sad

7. PB Jam

8. Don’t Call Again (feat. Kari Faux)