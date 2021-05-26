Tkay Maidza graces the cover of NME Australia magazine’s May 2021 issue

Tkay Maidza is the latest star to grace the cover of NME Australia magazine – the chameleonic artist appears in our May 2021 issue.

Maidza reflects on her career and creative growth ahead of ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3’, the final instalment of her EP trilogy which lands in July.

She tells NME’s Cyclone Wehner about signing to feted indie label 4AD, fleshing out her aesthetic vision in striking music videos for ‘Last Year Was Weird’, and how she feels about closing this chapter of her artistic life: “I am in a place where I was hoping it would take me – and I think that’s the scary thing.”

Read the story, which was published today (May 26) with photos by Jonathan Weiner, here.

Elsewhere in the May issue are interviews with YouTube-turned-songwriter MAY-A, who set the ups and downs of a life-changing relationship to music for her debut EP, and Chicago rapper Vic Mensa, who reflects on the power of hip-hop.

We also give our takes on the latest records by Melbourne duo Big Scary and Brighton art-rockers Squid, as well as Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad and the resurrected safari sim Pokémon Snap.

NME Australia magazine also lays out seven reasons why Jimmy Barnes is the David Bowie of Australia and finds out how Yours & Owls Festival managed to pull off NSW’s first major music festival of the pandemic.

You can now order the new issue of NME Australia, which will begin shipping the week of June 14. Six-month and yearlong subscriptions are also available here.

Julia Stone joins the ranks of Julia Stone, Skegss, Jaguar Jonze and Genesis Owusu as NME Australia 2021 cover stars. Others who’ve covered the magazine include Tash Sultana, G Flip, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Troye Sivan, Miiesha and more. Dive into the back issues of NME Australia and get them all here.