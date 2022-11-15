Tkay Maidza shares festive new single ‘Nights in December’

Tkay Maidza has released a new festive season single, aptly titled ‘Nights in December’

Steering clear of traditional Christmas song conventions, ‘Nights in December’ instead sees Maidza lilt around a downtempo reverb beat, musing on “a new relationship using wintertime in New York as the inspiration,” according to a press statement.

The song is produced by MSquared, and sees Maidza reflect on a previous trip she’d taken to the Big Apple during the titular holiday season. Listen below:

Advertisement

“I had a trip where I spent a winter in New York, and it was really beautiful so I almost wanted to recreate that feeling in a song”, the musician explained. ‘Nights in December’ is the latest in a slew of standalone tracks and collaborations to be released by Maidza this year, following the conclusion of her ‘Last Year Was Weird’ EP trilogy in 2021.

Since the release of the final ‘Vol. 3’ last July, Maidza has appeared alongside JPEGMAFIA on the remix of her ‘Last Year Was Weird’ track ‘High Beams’, featured on Cosmo’s Midnight’s ‘Bang My Line’, and teamed up with Kyle Dion for the February single ‘HAZY’. A month prior, Maidza scored a win for Best Solo Act From Australia at BandLab NME’s 2022 Awards in January.

Speaking of her ‘Last Year Was Weird’ trilogy in an interview with NME earlier this year, Maidza said “the whole thing was fun because I just trusted my taste and also had that perspective of ‘I have nothing to lose’”.

Meanwhile, when discussing the follow-up to the trilogy in a 2021 NME interview, Maidza hinted at the time that she was “thinking of it now.” She elaborated: “I’ve been writing here and there. I’m feeling really inspired now… I think my fight-or-flight has jumped in and I’m really excited to write things and express how I feel.”