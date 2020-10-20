Tkay Maidza says next single will feature “a legend”

Tkay Maidza has revealed her next single is set to feature a “legend” who recently appeared on two UK female rappers’ songs.

Maidza teased the news in a Reddit AMA on the r/popheads subreddit today (October 20), which took place as part of its Black Artists Week.

She also provided a veiled update on the timeline for a new full length record, and a music video for ’24K’.

Advertisement

“From the way its looking were gonna come in strong next yr instead of trying to rush things before end of year now! im still so excited tho I have 2 features locked in for LYWW 3 so far,” Maidza wrote.

The comment suggests her next longer release will be another entry in her ‘Last Year Was Weird’ trilogy – the second volume was released this year.

In response to a question about her dream collaborations, Maidza said she would like to work with Denzel Curry, SZA, Vince Staples, Kaytranada, Rico Nasty and “so many I could name”.

She also said that she would like to explore a more “indie rock” sound with her music.

“I would love to go more indie rock… but I feel like, Im in a place where I love the sound scape Im sitting in and would really like to cement that first before jumping around a little more,” Maidza wrote.

The rapper also told several fans that a vinyl release for ‘Last Year Was Weird Vol.2’ is coming soon, writing that they were “currently in production…hopefully ill have dates soon!”.

Advertisement

NME gave the EP a four-star review upon its release in August, describing it as a “lethal mix of club-ready anthems and saccharine pop gems”.

In an interview with NME earlier this year, the rapper said she’s refined her creative direction in recent years.

“A lot of my career has been reactive and I personally don’t always view the content I put out earlier as consistent really, because I was young,” Maidza said in May.

“I feel like as I’ve grown up I’ve started to understand and hone in on my creative vision and identity. This has been the goal since 2016 and it’s only now that I’m starting to feel more confident in my skills.”