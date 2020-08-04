Tkay Maidza teases new track ‘You Sad’

Tkay Maidza has announced the forthcoming release of a new track, ‘You Sad’, produced by Dan Farber.

‘You Sad’ was revealed on Maidza’s social media, accompanied by a brightly-coloured clip playing chilled guitar lines. The track’s release coincides with the arrival of Maidza’s forthcoming EP, ‘Last Year Was Weird Vol. 2’, this Friday (August 7).

‘You Sad’ will be Tkay Maidza’s third single this year, following on from ‘Shook’ and ‘Don’t Call Again‘. In an interview with NME Australia, the rapper said she’s refined her creative direction in recent years.

“A lot of my career has been reactive and I personally don’t always view the content I put out earlier as consistent really, because I was young,” she said in May.

“I feel like as I’ve grown up I’ve started to understand and hone in on my creative vision and identity. This has been the goal since 2016 and it’s only now that I’m starting to feel more confident in my skills.”

She also confirmed that ‘Last Year Was Weird Vol. 2’ is the second instalment in a trilogy.

Back in May, Maidza was one of five recipients of the reimagined Levi’s Music Prize, which was changed to become the $4,500 Levi’s Music Relief Fund prize in light of the coronavirus pandemic.