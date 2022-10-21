Tkay Maidza to support Dua Lipa on 2022 Australasian tour

Tkay Maidza has been announced as the lead support for Dua Lipa’s fast-impending run of Australian and New Zealand tour dates.

The local stretch of Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour will kick off in just under two weeks, starting with back-to-back shows in Auckland on Wednesday November 2 and Thursday 3. It’ll head to Brisbane next – with a show at the Entertainment Centre slated for Saturday November 5 – before doubling up with arena gigs in Sydney and Melbourne, then wrapping up with shows in Adelaide and Perth.

Tickets for almost every date on the tour have sold out, though a handful remain for the final show in Perth – you can find them here, while verified resale tickets for Auckland and Melbourne are available here.

Before kicking off the tour, Lipa will perform an intimate show at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre. Set to go down on Sunday October 30, the special gig (presented as part of Victoria’s new ‘Always Live’ initiative) will see Lipa sing to just 2,800 fans, a far cry from the 15,000 she’ll appear in front of at each Rod Laver show. Support for that gig will come from Sycco, Cat & Calmell and Ashwarya. Tickets are, obviously, sold out.

Meanwhile, Maidza has a slew of festival appearances lined up. December will take her to Meredith and Beyond The Valley in Victoria, as well as Wildlands in Perth, before January comes with the Adelaide and Brisbane dates of Wildlands, and Field Day in Sydney.

Reviewing her set at this year’s RISING festival in Melbourne, NME’s Karen Gwee wrote that Maidza “fluidly transitioned from earnest crooner to electric party-starter throughout the set”, noting that the artist “was breezy and cheeky in her banter with the audience”.

Earlier this month, Maidza shared a new remix of her track ‘High Beams’, enlisting JPEGMAFIA for a guest verse on it.

Tkay Maidza’s Australasian tour dates with Dua Lipa are:

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 2 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Spark Arena (SOLD OUT)

Thursday 3 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Spark Arena (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 5 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Entertainment Centre (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday 8 – Warrang/Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday 9 – Warrang/Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

Friday 11 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 12 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (SOLD OUT)

Monday 14 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Entertainment Centre (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday 16 – Boorloo/Perth, RAC Arena