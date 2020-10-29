Tkay Maidza unveils 90s-inspired video for ’24k’

Tkay Maidza has had a stellar year with the release of ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2′, and now she’s given another track from the album, ’24k’, a music video.

Directed by Nicholas Muecke, the video matches the 90s hip house energy of the song with fish eye lenses, blue lights and voguing.

Watch the music video below:

Out of the eight tracks that feature on ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2′, ’24k’ marks the fifth one to receive a music video.

Maidza released ‘Awake’ alongside JPEGMAFIA halfway through 2019, and then dropped ‘Shook’, ‘Don’t Call Again’ with Kari Faux and ‘You Sad’ alongside the release of the EP.

Though the EP only dropped a few months ago, Maidza is already gearing up for her next release.

In a recent Reddit AMA, she revealed that her next single will feature “a legend” who has appeared on two songs by UK rappers.

“From the way it’s looking we’re gonna come in strong next yr instead of trying to rush things before end of year now!” she wrote.

“I’m still so excited tho I have 2 features locked in for LYWW 3 so far.”

Her comment suggests that her next release will be ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3’, thus rounding out the trilogy.

She also revealed that she wants to explore indie-rock in her new music, saying “I would love to go more indie rock… but I feel like, Im in a place where I love the sound scape Im sitting in and would really like to cement that first before jumping around a little more.”