TLC cancel Australia and New Zealand tour

TLC have announced that their upcoming tour of New Zealand and Australia has been cancelled.

The tour – which was meant to kick off in New Zealand in late February and would continue into the group performing across Australia in March – would have featured Busta Rhymes and En Vogue as special guest performers.

The group – now a duo – took to social media to announce the cancellation, writing: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of our upcoming tour. We sincerely apologize for any disappointment to our fans. Your support means everything, and we promise to make it up to you. We can’t wait to be back in your beautiful countries soon.”

The also announced that the cancellation is due to “unforeseen circumstances” and that all tickets will be refunded through the original point of purchase in full.

Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their smash-hit second studio album ‘CrazySexyCool’, which produced hits like ‘Waterfalls’, ‘Creep’ and more.

TLC formed in the United States in 1990. The group were best known as a trio with Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, who died in a car crash in 2002.

TLC are now the latest act to cancel or push back their scheduled Australia shows, following The Weeknd‘s postponement in November last year, just two weeks ahead of its commencement.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we must reschedule the Australia/New Zealand tour,” a statement from The Weeknd said (via IQ). “New dates will be announced next year and current tickets will be valid for the new shows. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend the new dates. Deeply disappointed but can’t wait to be there with you!”

Then, in December, The Kid LAROI announced that his stadium tour across Australia – originally scheduled for February – has been pushed back to October 2024. In social media posts, The Kid LAROI explained that the tour will “now end off in Australia” and that he has “a really big surprise [and] special guest that we just couldn’t finalize in time for February, among a bunch of other logistical stuff.”