TLC reschedule one-off Melbourne show to next week

TLC have rescheduled their fast-impending Melbourne show – the only headline show booked for their Australian visit – just days before it was set to take place.

READ MORE: The regional rejuvenation of live music in Australia

The one-off show was announced earlier this month, coming as part of the Victorian government’s ‘Always Live’ initiative. It was one of many shows revealed for the last quarter of 2022, alongside shows headlined by The Veronicas and Years & Years. According to a press release, the change in date comes down to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Initially scheduled for this Wednesday (November 2), TLC’s show will now take place next Tuesday (November 8). It’ll still be held at the Palais Theatre with KYE supporting, and all tickets purchased for the original date will remain valid for the new one. Those unable to attend the rescheduled show will be able to request a refund between now and 5pm this Friday (November 4), while remaining tickets are still available here.

Advertisement

For the time being, TLC are still locked in to perform at all five dates of the upcoming Fridayz Live tour, where they’ll perform in Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney alongside the likes of Macklemore, Akon, Craig David, Ashanti and Shaggy.

The ‘Always Live’ initiative was kickstarted in March by the Foo Fighters’ stadium concert in Geelong. It’s since delivered a slew of exclusive events including the Melbourne leg of Khruangbin‘s Australian tour, a Hanging Rock performance from Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, and the forthcoming Ocean Sounds festival headlined by Tash Sultana.