TOBACCO announces new album, shares new single ‘Babysitter’ featuring Trent Reznor

TOBACCO has announced a new album, ‘Hot, Wet & Sassy’. The industrial producer, real name Tom Fec, has also shared the first single, ‘Babysitter’, with a surprising feature from Trent Reznor.

The track renders Reznor’s voice almost unrecognisable, hiding it under vocoder and Fec’s similarly distorted voice. Listen to it below:

In a press release, Fec said the music of ‘Babysitter’ was “new for me”.

“I wanted to write a song that was everything I am and have been, and then like one notch further. Trent was the notch further,” he said.

TOBACCO toured with Nine Inch Nails back in 2017, but the collaboration is otherwise the first time Fec and Reznor have worked together on studio music.

‘Hot, Wet & Sassy’ will mark Fec’s first album under the TOBACCO moniker since 2016’s ‘Sweatbox Dynasty’. Of the new record, Fec said he wanted to move in a new direction.

“For the past decade I’ve had this motherfxcker (sic) on my shoulder that makes me pick away at structure and melody. Purposely covering up moments because I can. That really came to a peak on Sweatbox,” he said.

“I wanted the opposite this time. Write the songs without ripping them in half. I went from ‘what would the Butthole Surfers do?’ to ‘what would Cyndi Lauper do?’”

TOBACCO released the first single from the record, ‘Centaur Skin’, late last month. ‘Hot, Wet & Sassy’ will arrive on October 30 via Ghostly International.

The tracklist of ‘Hot, Wet & Sassy’ is:

1. ‘Centaur Skin’

2. ‘Pit’

3. ‘Headless to Headless’

4. ‘Stabbed by a Knight’

5. ‘Chinese Aquarius’

6. ‘ASS-TO-TRUTH’

7. ‘Jinmenken’

8. ‘Babysitter’ [ft. Trent Reznor]

9. ‘Road Warrior Pisces’

10. ‘Poisonous Horses’

11. ‘Mythemim’

12. ‘Body Double’

13. ‘Motherfuckers 64’

14. ‘Perfect Shadow’