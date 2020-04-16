Today marks triple j’s special edition Ausmusic T-Shirt Day

Triple j’s previously announced special edition of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is on today (April 17). The radio station organised the initiative as a way for music fans to show their support for Australian artists during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the ABC will be playing Australian music all day across all of their stations, including triple j, Double J, ABC Classic and ABC Jazz.

“We know many people are doing it tough right now, but if you can afford it, head to your favourite Australian artist’s website to order [a t-shirt] now,” a representative for triple j said in a statement in March.

“If you’re not in a position to buy a new tee, chuck on some old merch to show your support!”

The youth broadcaster has also suggested fans use the #AusmusicTshirtDay hashtag on social media to flaunt their best threads and show their support for the Australian music industry.

The regularly scheduled Ausmusic T-Shirt Day will go ahead in November.

“Now is the time to wrap our arms around the Australian music industry and let them know we’re here for them during a time when they can’t make a living from playing live,” a statement from triple j read.