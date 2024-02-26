Tom Araya’s wife hits back at “trolls” over Slayer reunion, says she “harassed him for over a year” to make it happen

Tom Araya’s wife has lashed out at online ‘trolls’, clarifying that she “harassed him” for more than a year to make a Slayer reunion happen.

News of the reunion arrived last Wednesday (February 21), when it was announced that Araya, guitarist Kerry King, guitarist Gary Holt and drummer Paul Bostaph would be coming together once again to play live shows.

The upcoming performances are at Chicago’s Riot Fest on September 22 and Louisville’s Louder Than Life on September 27, and are being billed as the metal band’s first gigs since November 2019.

Advertisement

Now, Sandra Araya has hit back at critics online and explained that the decision for the members to reform the band came as a result of her persistence.

“Let’s clarify for the trolls: Tom was done with playing. I have harassed him for over a year. He agreed FINALLY,” she wrote on her Facebook and Instagram pages (via Blabbermouth).

“We shared that news with Slayer’s awesome managers and they did the rest! So yes without Tom it wouldn’t have happened.. without me BUGGING HIM it wouldn’t have happened. But go ahead with your drama,” she added. “I however will be enjoying a few shows and I’m thankful he loves me and the fans enough to do this.”

The news of Slayer’s comeback came just weeks after King – who is set to release a debut solo album in May – told Rolling Stone that he couldn’t imagine the band reuniting any time in the foreseeable future.

“Will Slayer tour again? I’m pretty sure that’s not going to happen. Could Slayer play a show again? I’m sure there’s a scenario,” he told the outlet, claiming he hadn’t spoken to Araya since their final show. “Am I looking for it? No, I’m just getting ready to start my [solo] career. So if that happens, it happens. But I’m going to be doing this for the next 10 years at least.”

Advertisement

The band wrapped up the final stop of their farewell tour – which kicked off in Mary 2018 – with a slot at The Forum in Los Angeles in November 2019. The following day, King’s wife Ayesha told fans that there was “not a chance in hell” that they would reform.

Announcing their comeback last week, Araya said (via Blabbermouth): “Nothing compares to the 90 minutes when we’re on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans, and to be honest, we have missed that.”

King shared a similar sentiment, adding: “Have I missed playing live? Absolutely. SLAYER means a lot to our fans; they mean a lot to us. It will be five years since we have seen them.”