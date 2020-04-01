Watch Tom DeLonge join in viral singalong of Blink-182’s ‘I Miss You’

Tom DeLonge has shared a clip of himself performing Blink-182‘s ‘I Miss You’ after a number of artists took part in an online singalong of the classic track.

Dr Dog’s Eric Slick shared footage of various musicians belting out the emo balled in a parody of the recent all-star ‘Imagine’ video, which aimed to unite those affected by the global coronavirus crisis.

In response to Slick’s spin – which also features Mac DeMarco – former Blink frontman DeLonge has now offered up his own snippet, in which he delivers an exaggerated take on his distinct vocal style heard in the original.

Just adding to all the peeps singing our song… https://t.co/fp14MlSQY7 — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) March 30, 2020

breaking news: we have a belated contribution from @phoebe_bridgers pic.twitter.com/gI6IqCzR32 — eric slick (@ericslickmusic) March 24, 2020

“Just adding to all the peeps singing our song…” the musician wrote above his submission on Twitter. You can see that post above.

Phoebe Bridgers also shared her take on the 2003 single, which sees her singing a section of its verse while laying outside on the grass.

This comes after DeLonge, who parted ways with Mark Hoppus and co. in 2015, shared a video of himself lip-syncing to ‘I Miss You‘ in June of last year.

Last month’s star-studded rendition of ‘Imagine’ – led by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot – featured the likes of Will Ferrell, Jamie Dornan and Natalie Portman. “We are in this together, we will get through it together,” the actor captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Blink-182 have called upon fans to help them with their upcoming, quarantine-themed video for ‘Happy Days’.