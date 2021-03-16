Tom DeLonge has revealed that Angels & Airwaves‘ upcoming new single will sound like his side-project Box Car Racer.

The former Blink-182 musician confirmed last month that A&A’s sixth full-length record was “coming”, having previously shared various behind-the-scenes studio clips on his Instagram.

Over the weekend (March 13), the singer responded to a fan on Twitter who expressed their love for Box Car Racer – the band made up of DeLonge, Travis Barker and Angels & Airwaves guitarist David Kennedy.

After speaking about the group’s sole album, 2002’s ‘Box Car Racer’, user Helen Kincannon wrote: “I know Tom DeLonge says that Angels & Airwaves is a continuation of BCR, but none of AvA’s albums have the same feel at all. (And I love all of AvA’s stuff too).”

Stay tuned then for this first single from the new @AVABandOfficial album. Very BCR and that’s also why Rich Costey is mixing it, because he mixed the BCR album… As he gave it that feel u are describing. 😎 https://t.co/w7kIF4juqr — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) March 13, 2021

DeLonge explained in a retweet of the post that the lead single from Angels & Airwaves’ forthcoming LP was “very BCR”, adding: “And that’s also why Rich Costey is mixing it, because he mixed the BCR album… As he gave it that feel you are describing.”

Back in October 2019, DeLonge shared a snippet of a new track which he said in the caption “kind of sounds like Box Car Racer”. You can see that video above.

Angels & Airwaves latest studio album came in the form of 2014’s ‘The Dream Walker’. Since then, they’ve shared three EPs: ‘…Of Nightmares’ (2015), ‘Chasing Shadows’ (2016) and ‘We Don’t Need to Whisper Acoustic’ (2017).

Ahead of LP6, the band have released a string of singles: ‘All That’s Left Is Love’, Rebel Girl’ and ‘Kiss & Tell’.