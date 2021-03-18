Tom DeLonge is selling Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves’ “old gear” online

Tom DeLonge is selling music gear used by Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves through a new partnership with Reverb.

DeLonge announced his team-up with the online instruments retailer this week, detailing the ‘Official Tom DeLonge Reverb Shop’ in a video on YouTube – you can check it out below.

In the preview clip, DeLonge explained that he had accumulated “so much gear” through recording and touring over the years, “but now we’re kinda overflowing with this stuff… we kinda need space”.

Advertisement

“We’re gonna be selling a lot of the old gear,” he continued. “We have a lot of really cool stuff.”

Among the items going up for sale are Blink and A&A road cases, amps, pedals and keyboards, as well as “one synth that has the Angels presets on it”.

“I’m excited for anybody that’s a fan of the music that I was fortunate enough to make and be a part of to get their hands on this gear,” said DeLonge. “So hopefully you guys will find something you like.

“If you do end up owning some of this gear though, I need to warn you that there’s going to be a few things that happen: you will get more handsome and everyone will love you. That’s part of the rock’n’roll lifestyle.”

DeLonge’s Reverb shop will go live next Wednesday (March 24) – visit here for further details.

Advertisement

The musician explained that he’s selling the gear to “make space for the next Angels & Airwaves run”, with the band recently teasing their “epic” forthcoming sixth album on Instagram.

DeLonge told a fan on Twitter last week that the record’s first single would sound “very Box Car Racer”, his past side-project with Travis Barker and Angels & Airwaves guitarist David Kennedy.