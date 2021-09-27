Tom Grennan announces 2022 Australian tour

English singer-songwriter Tom Grennan has laid out the itinerary for his first ever Australian tour, hitting stages in support of his recent second album ‘Evering Road’.

READ MORE: Watch Tom Grennan overcome his fear of flying and jump out of a plane to raise money for mental health charity

The run will kick off on Wednesday June 8 with a show at The Triffid in Brisbane, followed by Melbourne’s 170 Russell the next evening (June 9), and Sydney’s Factory Theatre on the Friday (June 10). Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 10am this Friday (October 1) via Secret Sounds, with a presale running for the 24 hours prior.

Advertisement

Grennan released ‘Evering Road’ – which he described as a “thank you note” following a breakup – back in March. It was flanked by the singles ‘This Is The Place’, ‘Oh Please’, ‘Little Bit Of Love’ (for which he also shared an acoustic version), ‘Amen’ and ‘Something Better’, and went on to earn Grennan his first UK Number One album.

Discussing the themes behind ‘Evering Road’, which follows his 2018 debut ‘Lighting Matches’, Grennan said: “This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. ‘Evering Road’ documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I’ve learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space.”

NME gave ‘Evering Road’ a three-star review, with writer El Hunt saying: “Grennan’s frank honesty – on the minimalist pop ditty ‘This is the Place’, he details drinking his way through pain – should be commended. His male contemporaries would do well to take notes on his generous framing of being hurt by another person, which never becomes self-absorbed or nasty.”

Following the album’s release, Grennan linked up with Calvin Harris for the collaborative single ‘By Your Side’.

Tom Grennan’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

Wednesday 8 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Thursday 9 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Friday 10 – Sydney, Factory Theatre