Tom Grennan announces new album ‘What Ifs & Maybes’ and 2023 UK arena tour

Tom Grennan has announced details of new album 'What Ifs & Maybes' and 2023 UK arena tour dates – find full details below.

The follow-up to 2021’s ‘Evering Road’ will come out next year, with a firm release date to be confirmed.

“I’ve called my new album ‘What Ifs & Maybes’. It’s about going with your gut, not your head, because you never know what’s going to happen,” he said in a statement.

“I’m not afraid to jump into the unknown – because it’s exciting! It’s about rolling the dice and living your best life with nothing to lose. I’m in a new creative space, and I know I’m finally the artist I want to be.”

Next March, Grennan will play his biggest gigs to date, with the tour beginning in Birmingham at the Utilita Arena and wrapping up at The O2 in London a fortnight later.

Fans can access pre-sale tickets for the tour by pre-ordering ‘What Ifs & Maybes’ here from now until Tuesday, October 4 at 3pm UK time.

General sale tickets then go on sale here from 9am BST on Friday, October 7.

“I’m so buzzing for these shows, my biggest gigs to date,” Grennan said. “I can’t wait to get out and play these new songs to everyone. Let’s go!”

See the full list of dates below.

MARCH 2023

10 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

11 – Cardiff, International Arena

12 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

14 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

15 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

17 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

18 – Manchester, Manchester AO Arena

19 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

21 – Plymouth, Pavilions

23 – London, The O2

Speaking to NME recently, Grennan called the new album a “different chapter” of his career, saying: “One thing I can say is that it’s a different direction and a different chapter,” he told NME. “One door has closed and another one is open. It’s a colourful album, an exciting one and it’s really going to lift people’s moods – because it lifts mine.

“I’m in such a good place and my music feels like that too. They’re just big songs and hopefully they connect. ‘Remind Me’ is out at the moment and keeps going up the charts. My next single is another level, mate. People aren’t ready for it.”

Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter was the victim of an “unprovoked attack and robbery” in the US, which led to him suffering a ruptured ear, torn ear-drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw – forcing him to postpone a number of shows.

After telling fans that he was in “good spirits” and that “the show must go on,” Grennan told NME that he was feeling “positive” and looking to move past the incident.