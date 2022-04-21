Tom Grennan postpones show following attack in New York

Tom Grennan has postponed an upcoming show after he was attacked following his show in New York today (April 21).

A statement posted on Grenan’s social media account this evening (April 21) said Grennan was still in hospital following the “unprovoked attack and robbery”, which took place outside a Manhattan bar.

A statement about the incident read: “In the early hours of this morning after Tom’s New York show he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan.

“Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured Ear, torn Ear-Drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw.

“Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with touring.”

“Tom is desperate not to let anyone down, however we have taken the precautionary decision to postpone the Washington show tomorrow to a later date, with details to follow.

d”We will update on future shows should changes need to be mate. We wish to thank Tom’s incredible US fans for their support and understanding.”

Grennan shared his soaring new single, ‘Remind Me’ last month.

Speaking about the track, he said: “I wanted to write a song that reminded me of a moment in my life where I realised I had given up something that was really making a difference in my life – in a good way.

“It’s about reconnecting. It’s that feeling when you’re at the top of the rollercoaster and you’re like: this is the best feeling”.

He also went on to explain that he’s at work now in the studio on his next album. “I have a new story to tell,” Grennan added. “I’m on a run, I’m in sixth gear.”

Last year, Grennan scored his first UK Number One album with his second studio album, ‘Evering Road’.

The Bedford singer-songwriter’s album debuted at the top spot with over 17,000 chart sales – 73 per cent of which were physical copies, including CD, vinyl and cassette.