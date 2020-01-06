Tom Hanks’ rapper son Chet goes viral and confuses internet for speaking in Jamaican patois at Golden Globes

Tom Hanks’ son Chet has gone viral with bizarre videos of himself speaking in Jamaican patois at the 2020 Golden Globes.

It was a big night for Hanks, who made headlines after he was brought to tears as he accepted the prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award – celebrating his lifetime of achievements and contributions to the film industry.

However his son also took the attention of the internet for entirely different reasons. Sharing a video from the red carpet, he posted a video of himself speaking in Jamaican patois along with the caption “BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN – CHUNE IN”. Throughout the evening, he also shared footage on his Instagram Stories of himself providing commentary on the evening’s proceedings in a Jamaican accent.

The footage soon went viral across social media, sparking a confused response from many.

why is Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks speaking patois? pic.twitter.com/mNh8ih8JhA — Brittny Pierre 🥳♒️ (@sleep2dream) January 6, 2020

Every Jamaican seeing that Chet Hanks video: pic.twitter.com/5owVqMMn9k — Mapping my way through life! (@MapAnalyst) January 6, 2020

Tom: “OK, Chet, you can come with us to the Globes as long as you behave yourself. This is an important night for—“ Chet Hanks: https://t.co/AgXejOFUg8 — New John City (@THEJohnODowd) January 6, 2020

would give anything for the mindless confidence of chet hanks — mark (@kept_simple) January 6, 2020

Chet Hanks is the weirdo character in every GTA that ends their run of side missions by getting killed before you even get the job pic.twitter.com/W5JwmRknmG — Matt "Diet" Wilhite (@TrimHalpert) January 6, 2020

Chet Hanks is also a musician and rapper under the name of Chet Haze, and is also one half of the duo FTRZ.

Speaking to Vice about his life in music, Chet said that he doesn’t feel that being Tom Hanks’ son “discredits him as a hip-hop artist”.

“Hip-hop is much larger than that,” said Chet. “It exceeds boundaries beyond race and socio-economic background. It doesn’t matter what country you’re from or what nationality you are. Hip-hop is a music. An art form. A culture. It can appeal and come out of whoever it speaks to. And it speaks to me.”

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks himself also became a meme at the Golden Globes due to his nonplussed response to host Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue.