Tom Jones denies collapsing ahead of postponed Budapest show

Tom Jones has shared an update on his health after he was forced to postpone a show in Budapest last night (July 12).

The Welsh singer had been due to perform in the Hungarian capital as part of his current European and UK tour, but the concert was cancelled at the last minute. It’s now been rearranged for August 16.

Jones issued a statement on social media in the early hours of this morning (July 13) to shut down reports that he had collapsed ahead of the date in Budapest. “I did NOT ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time,” he wrote, “that is pure rumour.”

Explaining the reason for the postponement, Jones said: “I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke this morning with an uncomfortable throat. A specialist came to visit and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis’.

“He strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest.”

The message continued: “Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour. Unfortunately, the show had to be cancelled at the last minute, and for that I am very sorry. Thanks again for all your kind concern. TJ.”

The ‘Surrounded By Time’ tour is set to resume in Luxembourg tomorrow (July 14) ahead of further dates in Italy (16), Croatia (18) and Germany (20). Jones is scheduled to return to the UK later this month for headline gigs in Carlisle (24) and Scarborough (26).

He released his 41st studio album – also titled ‘Surrounded By Time’ – in April 2021 via EMI. The collection includes covers of songs by the likes of Bob Dylan, Cat Stevens and Bobby Cole

Tom Jones played a series of UK shows in support of the record last December, including a performance at The O2 Arena in London.