Tom Lyngcoln shares new single ‘2020 Vision’

Melbourne punk rocker Tom Lyngcoln has shared a new single, ‘2020 Vision’, from his forthcoming album ‘Raging Head’.

The track features Jay Allen (Mid Youth Crisis, The Kill) on drums and Cal Foley (The Blinds, The Stevens) on bass guitar.

‘Raging Head’ is slated for an August 14 release via Lyngcoln’s own label Solar/Sonar.

The album was recorded and mixed by Lyngcoln at The Monolith, Bakehouse Studios and Provincial Crime. Mikey Young mastered the record, while Tempo Haus provided cover art.

‘2020 Vision’ is the third single from the album, following ‘Tony’ and ‘Y2K’.

Per a press release, ‘Raging Head’ was first conceived when Lyngcoln invited Allen to play drums for half an hour. Lyngcoln then “took those shards and cooked them into 11 two minute ragers by cut and pasting the fragments into a fabricated pastiche”.

The project was then sent to Foley for his bass contributions, then back to Lyngcoln for lyrics and mixing. In a comical statement, the final product is described by Lyngcoln as “the musical equivalent of an extreme skiing movie shown in a RSL or town hall by a sun fucked guy named Warren or Albie”.

‘Raging Head’ is Lyngcoln’s second solo album, following 2018’s ‘Doming Home’. The album can be pre-ordered here.