Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has been removed from the band’s touring and merchandise companies.

Meighan was fired from the band back in July in order to “concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track,” before appearing at Leicester Magistrates Court to face a charge of assault against his partner Vikki Ager.

Meighan pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement

As The Sun now reports, Meighan was removed from Poltergeist Touring Limited Liability Partnership and Silver Bullet Merchandise Limited Liability Partnership, the companies that handle Kasabian’s live shows and merchandise sales, as of June 30, meaning that he won’t receive a share of the profits from either.

After Kasabian initially announced that Meighan would be stepping down as frontman “by mutual consent”, when his court case closed the band then issued a second statement in which they elaborated on Meighan’s exit. “There is absolutely no way we can condone his assault conviction,” they wrote, and were therefore “left with no choice but to ask Tom to leave the band”.

Sharing his own statement in the following week, Meighan wrote: “I am very sorry and deeply regret my recent behaviour. In no way am I trying to condone my actions or make excuses. I am completely to blame and accept all responsibility.”

Meighan went on to say that he had “struggled for many years with alcohol addiction,” adding that the incident in April served as “a wake-up call for me, for who I was, and what I was becoming”.

He continued: “I have also recently been diagnosed with ADHD, and although this in no way excuses my actions, it has helped me to understand more about my behavioural issues.”