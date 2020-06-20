Tom Meighan has opened up about Kasabian‘s next album in a new interview.

Speaking to Sky News, the Leicester band’s frontman said the group are hoping to make a new record as soon as they’re able to post-lockdown and that Serge Pizzorno was already writing songs for their next album.

“We need a seventh baby,” Meighan told Sky News. “We’re going to try and make a new record as soon as we can but we can’t really do anything while we’re restricted. Serge has been writing songs for Kasabian so it’s all good.”

Meighan also spoke more about his own solo material in the same interview. “I’m writing loads of music at the minute,” Meighan said. “We’ll see what happens. I’ve got a few cookies in the jar…they [aren’t] bad, you know.”

He continued: “It’s very autobiographical, like the story of my life. It’s kind of… heartbreaking. Well, not heartbreaking, just to the core, you know. Very real.”

Meighan also spoke about how “solid” Kasabian are, despite their solo projects.

“And you know, when Sergio did his thing last year, everyone was like, ‘how do you feel about it?’ I love it. Why wouldn’t I? And his music was incredible…He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine but Kasabian are still solid,” Meighan said.

Speaking about his own songs again, he added: “I’m logging my life, like a diary. And I was like, these songs aint bad, really. I think they’re all right. We’ll see what happens.”

Speaking to NME last year, Pizzorno gave some hints about what Kasabian’s next album might sound like.

“We’ve trodden a lot of ground with the back catalogue of the band being quite varied and insane, which is beautiful,” Pizzorno said. “It was great to see the band from outer space and a different perspective with the solo thing, so I’ve got a very minimal view of what I want the music to be. That’s the approach I’m taking. I’m feeling loud guitars though, that’s for sure.”

In April, Meighan paid tribute to the NHS with a pair of acoustic covers.

He performed covers of John Lennon‘s ‘Imagine’ and ‘Daydream Believer’, made famous by The Monkees.

Today (June 20), he will also take part in an online Q&A with DJ and former Inspiral Carpets keyboardist Clint Boon.