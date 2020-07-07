GAMING  

Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan to appear in court today on assault charge

The Kasabian frontman was announced to be leaving the band yesterday (July 6) due to "personal issues"

By Will Richards
Kasabian
Tom Meighan of Kasabian. CREDIT: Roberto Panucci - Corbis/Getty Images

Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan is set to appear in court today (July 7), charged with assault.

Meighan was announced to be leaving the band yesterday, with a statement from the band citing “personal issues”.

“Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent,” the statement read. “Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further.”

It has now emerged that the 39-year-old is expected to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today, accused of an incident of assault by beating on April 9, 2020.

Meighan shared his own message regarding his departure from Kasabian on social media yesterday, following the band’s statement.

The frontman wrote: “Following today’s announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well.

“I’m in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I’ll be seeing you all very soon.”

Meighan recently revealed that he was working on solo music during lockdown, and looking forward to working on a seventh Kasabian album.

“I’m writing loads of music at the minute,” Meighan said of the solo music. “We’ll see what happens. I’ve got a few cookies in the jar…they [aren’t] bad, you know.”

NME has contacted representatives of Meighan and the band for comment.

