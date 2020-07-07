Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan is set to appear in court today (July 7), charged with assault.

Meighan was announced to be leaving the band yesterday, with a statement from the band citing “personal issues”.

“Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent,” the statement read. “Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further.”

Advertisement

It has now emerged that the 39-year-old is expected to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today, accused of an incident of assault by beating on April 9, 2020.

Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further. — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) July 6, 2020

Meighan shared his own message regarding his departure from Kasabian on social media yesterday, following the band’s statement.

The frontman wrote: “Following today’s announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well.

“I’m in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I’ll be seeing you all very soon.”

Following today's announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I'm in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I'll be seeing you all very soon. TM x #TomMeighan #Kasabian — Tom Meighan (@MeighanOfficial) July 6, 2020

Advertisement

Meighan recently revealed that he was working on solo music during lockdown, and looking forward to working on a seventh Kasabian album.

“I’m writing loads of music at the minute,” Meighan said of the solo music. “We’ll see what happens. I’ve got a few cookies in the jar…they [aren’t] bad, you know.”

NME has contacted representatives of Meighan and the band for comment.