Tom Misch and Hinds pull out of Splendour in the Grass 2022, Cosmo’s Midnight and Noah Dillon to replace

A few days out from Splendour in the Grass making its long-awaited return this weekend, organisers have announced English artist Tom Misch and Spanish indie rockers Hinds have both withdrawn from this year’s line-up.

“We’ve received some unfortunate news in the last 24 hours that both Tom Misch & Hinds are no longer able to make it to Australia for Splendour in the Grass 2022,” reads a statement posted on Splendour in the Grass’ social media earlier today (July 19). Both Misch and Hinds were set to play separate sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne in addition to their Splendour appearances, which will also no longer go ahead.

Two local acts will take the empty slots left on the Splendour bill following Misch and Hinds’ cancellation, with both Cosmo’s Midnight and Noah Dillon joining the line-up for 2022. Both acts will be performing this Saturday (July 23).

Advertisement

Last week, it was announced that Yeah Yeah Yeahs would no longer be performing at Splendour this year, with the New York band citing “health issues” for the cancellation of their appearance and a pair of sideshows. They are being replaced on the bill by The Avalanches.

Earlier in the month, Splendour organisers announced that Adrian Eagle, Mako Road and Surfaces had also withdrawn from the festival, with Pond and Tasman Keith taking their place.

This year’s edition of Splendour in the Grass runs from July 22 to 24 at North Byron Parklands, and marks its comeback after events planned for 2020 and 2021 were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The line-up for Splendour 2022 includes headliners Gorillaz, Tyler, the Creator and The Strokes along with the likes of Glass Animals, Liam Gallagher, Kacey Musgraves, Violent Soho, DMA’S, Cub Sport, Amyl and the Sniffers and more.