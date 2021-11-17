Tom Morello announces details of new album ‘The Atlas Underground Flood’ featuring IDLES

Tom Morello has announced details of a new album – ‘The Atlas Underground Flood’ will come out next month and features collaborations with IDLES, Manchester Orchestra and more.

The “sister” record to last month’s ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ (itself a sequel to 2018’s ‘The Atlas Underground’) will come out on December 3 via Mom + Pop.

The album is being previewed today (November 17) by three new songs. ‘Human’ features Barns Courtney, ‘Hard Times’ is a collaboration with Nathaniel Rateliff and Jim Jones, while Ben Harper features on ‘Raising Hell’.

Speaking of the new album, Morello said: “’The Atlas Underground Flood’ finishes what ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ started. Fire and Flood are my ‘London Calling’. Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre.

“I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos.”

Listen to all three new songs below:

Elsewhere on the album, Morello collaborates with Metallica‘s Kirk Hammet, Rodrigo y Gabriela and more.

See the artwork and full tracklist for ‘The Atlas Underground Flood’, featuring its full list of collaborators, below:

1. ‘A Radical in the Family’ (feat. San Holo)

2. ‘Human’ (feat. Barns Courtney)

3. ‘Hard Times’ (feat. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe)

4. ‘You’ll Get Yours’ (feat. X Ambassadors)

5. ‘I Have Seen the Way’ (feat. Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, and Dr. Fresch)

6. ‘The Lost Cause’ (feat. Manchester Orchestra)

7. ‘The Maze’ (feat. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness)

8. ‘Ride At Dawn’ (feat. BreakCode)

9. ‘Raising Hell’ (feat. Ben Harper)

10. ‘The Bachelor’ (feat. IDLES)

11. ‘Parallels’ (feat. Jim James)

12. ‘Warrior Spirit’ (feat. Rodrigo y Gabriela)

Reviewing ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ upon its release last month, NME wrote: “There are subtle nods to what’s come before, but for the most part, this record sees Morello adapt with the times to create a record on the cutting-edge of a genre often afraid to evolve.”