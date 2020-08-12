Tom Morello announces new book ‘Whatever It Takes’

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has announced a new book titled Whatever It Takes, slated for release in October later this year.

The hardback photo memoir, packed with rare photos, handwritten notes and commentary from Morello, chronicles the prolific guitarist throughout his storied music career.

“This is a book about a lifelong mission,” said Morello in a statement.

“A mission that more often can be felt rather than articulated. There are clues to the nature of the mission in the guitar riffs, the crazy solos, the lyrics, and in the shared sweat and solidarity of friends and comrades onstage and off.”

Whatever It Takes will be published by Genesis Publications and is available in a standard or limited edition, restricted to 2,000 numbered copies. Each limited copy will be signed by Morello and includes an exclusive 7″ vinyl disc featuring the title track ‘Whatever It Takes’, bound with a previously unreleased live recording of ‘Vigilante Nocturno’ from Morello’s recent Atlas Underground tour.

Additionally, limited edition copies numbered 1 to 150 are marked as deluxe copies, which will also include a numbered and signed lyric print of ‘Let Freedom Ring’, taken from Morello’s album, ‘One Man Revolution’.

Snippets and previews from Whatever It Takes can be viewed from Genesis Publications’ website.