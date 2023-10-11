Tom Morello calls for condemnation of harm to all children “no matter who they are”, after Jamie Lee Curtis deletes photo of Palestinians

Tom Morello has called for the condemnation of harm to all children “no matter who they are” after Jamie Lee Curtis deleted a photo of Palestinians.

The actress was recently criticised after sharing a photo from Gaza in a post supporting Israel and then deleting it. Curtis took to Instagram to show her support for Israel and posted a photo of children running with one boy carrying a little girl. The post’s caption read “Terror in the skies” with Israeli flag emoji added.

Her support for Israel came after Hamas operatives launched an attack against Israel over the weekend, with over 700 people in Israel and 600 people in Gaza confirmed to have died since the attacks were launched on Saturday (October 7), according to BBC News.

The picture in question was actually taken by Gaza-based photojournalist Samar Abu Elouf, who shared the post over the weekend with the description: “Palestinian families seek refuge with their children from the northern Gaza Strip to UNRWA schools inside Gaza City, children are afraid of the sound of bombing who hear it during their presence due to the events on the Strip’s borders.”

I’d like to make the radical proposal that the harming of children, no matter who they are & no matter who does it, is always wrong and should be condemned. https://t.co/JQvD2Eo2tq — Tom Morello (@tmorello) October 10, 2023

Similarly, WAR CRIMES committed by any person, any organization or any government (yours, mine, friend or foe) must be denounced and the responsible parties held accountable. — Tom Morello (@tmorello) October 11, 2023

Journalist Muhammad Shehada posted the photo on his X/Twitter account with the caption:”Cognitive Dissonance: Jamie Lee Curtis was deeply moved by this picture ONLY when she thought they were Israeli. As soon as she learned they were Gazan, she lost all feelings for them & deleted the picture. Suddenly, “terror from the sky” became acceptable to her & her likes!”

Morello reposted the journalist’s tweet and said: “I’d like to make the radical proposal that the harming of children, no matter who they are & no matter who does it, is always wrong and should be condemned.”

The Rage Against The Machine guitarist continued in another tweet that read: “Similarly, WAR CRIMES committed by any person, any organization or any government (yours, mine, friend or foe) must be denounced and the responsible parties held accountable.”

At the time of writing, more than 1,200 people were killed, and 2,900 others have been wounded since Saturday in Israel and at least 1,055 people been killed and another 5,184 were wounded since Saturday in Palestine. Sixty percent of the injured in Gaza are children and women. (per abc news)

Earlier this week, Israeli music festival goers were killed following the October 7 attack in which Palestinian militants launched an early morning attack on Southern Israel.

Fans attending the festival reported that rockets began to hit the site around 6:30am (via CNN) before gunfire opened up on those in attendance soon after.

Eyewitnesses at the festival said gunmen left multiple festivalgoers dead while dozens were taken hostage. Videos have been circulating on social media showing different attendees being taken hostage.

An artist manager described the “nightmare” of the Israeli festival rave attack.

“Around 6:30 in the morning we started hearing explosions,” he said. “We went out of the backstage and we saw a full bombardment everywhere. It was hundreds of rockets and mortars flying from everywhere and explosions all around us.”

He also stated that security advised all attendees to get down to the floor and put their hands above their heads for protection, but after five or 10 minutes informed everyone to “get in your cars and go”.