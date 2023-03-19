Tom Morello calls Meg White one of rock’n’roll’s “greatest drummers”

Tom Morello has joined the chorus of stars defending Meg White, calling her “one of the greatest drummers in the history of rock n roll”.

The White Stripes drummer has been at the centre of a debate in recent days after journalist Lachlan Markay called her “terrible” and suggested the band would have fared better “with a half decent drummer”.

Numerous musicians and fans rushed to White’s defence online, with the Rage Against The Machine guitarist now joining them. “I hear there’s some controversy on this matter lately so let me set fools straight: #MegWhite is one of the greatest drummers in the history of rock n roll,” Morello wrote on Instagram.

“It’s not even a debate. There are a HANDFUL of drummers EVER who are INSTANTLY recognizable rocking their MANY HIT SONGS with Flavor, Fire & Flair. She’s on that list, bruh. Does she do a lot a complicated tom tom fills? No, THANK GOD. She has style and swag and personality and oomph and taste and awesomeness that’s off the charts and a vibe that’s untouchable by all you boring-ass skin beaters who think we care about your ‘tight’ syncopated para-diddles.”

He added: “She is a FORCE and her records are forever step-stones on how to do it your own way while rocking the damn planet. @officialjackwhite knows too, so show some respect.”

Earlier this week (March 15), Jack White also weighed into the debate sparked by Markay’s post – for which the journalist has now apologised. The star shared a photo of White at her drum kit on social media along with a poem that read: “To be born in another time, any era but our own would’ve been fine. 100 years from now, 1000 years from now, some other distant, different, time.

“One without demons, cowards and vampires out for blood, one with the positive inspiration to foster what is good.”

Other musicians who have celebrated White since Markay’s comments went viral include The Roots’ Questlove and Portishead‘s Geoff Barrow. Unknown Mortal Orchestra‘s Ruban Nielson also said, “there’s no one like meg white”, and recalled that “kids would lose their mind to her drumming”.

Notably, Karen Elson – who was once also married to Jack White – wrote on Twitter: “Not only is Meg White a fantastic drummer, Jack [White] also said the White Stripes would be nothing without her. To the journalist who dissed her, keep my ex husband’s ex wife name out of your f*cking mouth. (Please and Thank You).”