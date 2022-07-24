Tom Morello tackled by security after fan crashes stage at Rage Against The Machine show

Tom Morello was inadvertently tacked by a security guard during Rage Against The Machine‘s show in Toronto last night (July 23) after a crowd member stormed the stage.

The band were performing at the Scotiabank Arena in the Ontario capital as part of their ‘Public Service Announcement’ North American tour, which began on July 9. Prior to this current run of gigs, Rage hadn’t played live since 2011.

As fan-shot footage shows, one fan managed to make it up on stage via a set of steps during closing track ‘Killing In The Name’. A security guard was quick to respond, and ran towards the man in an attempt to remove him.

The stage-crasher, however, fell into the pit as Morello was accidentally taken down by the security guard. “Hold up! Hold up!” Zack de la Rocha repeatedly said down the mic, bringing the performance to a halt.

Morello eventually managed to get himself back up on the stage, and was met with cheers and applause from the crowd. “Don’t try that shit,” de la Rocha announced. “We’re cool, we love y’all… but don’t do that.”

Rage Against The Machine then restarted ‘Killing In The Name’ from the top. You can check out the footage below.

Zack de la Rocha was once again performing while sitting down due to a leg injury he sustained during Rage’s show in Chicago on July 11.

The group are set to resume their ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour in Buffalo, New York tomorrow (July 25).

Next month, they’ll return to the UK to play a huge outdoor show in Edinburgh and headline Reading & Leeds 2022. Find tickets for RATM’s UK dates here, and North American ones here.

Earlier in their current tour, Rage Against The Machine performed their 1998 song ‘No Shelter’ for the first time in 15 years.