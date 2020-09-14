Tom Morello, Tones And I, Ziggy Ramo announced as BIGSOUND speakers

Music industry festival BIGSOUND has announced the first handful of keynote speakers for its free, virtual event this year.

Headlining the list of speakers is Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, who will discuss his life as a musician and activist. Other speaking events include presentations from Tones And I and Ziggy Ramo, an in-conversation between Amy Shark and Kev Carmody, and a talk with Grammy-nominated artist Mumu Fresh.

“Join me at BIGSOUND to talk music, activism, and how the guitar can be a divining rod for truth and justice,” Morello said in a statement. “The world is at a dangerous crossroads and it’s time to feed the poor, fight the power, and rock the f**k out.”

BIGSOUND announced it would be moving online for 2020 earlier this month, scheduled for October 21-22. Instead of the usual artist showcases, a select group of artists known as The BIGSOUND 50, will receive one-on-one mentoring and meetings with industry professionals.

“It has never been more important for the Australian industry to come together to focus on survival and re-futuring with a program that offers a mainstream conference program, professional development and mental health activities as well as the introduction of The BIGSOUND 50,” said Angela Samut, CEO of QMusic, which is behind BIGSOUND.

The full BIGSOUND program will be released later this month.

The first lineup of speakers is:

Tom Morello

Kev Carmody

Tones And I

Amy Shark

Nat’s What I Reckon

Howard Freeman

Rhoda Roberts

Ziggy Ramo

Mumu Fresh

Johann Ponniah