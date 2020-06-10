Tom Morello and numerous Twitter users have been making light of those people who have recently taken issue with Rage Against The Machine after only just discovering that they are a political band.

The band’s name began trending on Twitter overnight after Morello responded to one fan yesterday (June 9) who complained about him sharing his political opinions online.

In a tweet sent to the RATM guitarist, the person — who has since deleted their account — told Morello that they “used to be a fan until your political opinions come [sic] out”.

Advertisement

“Music is my sanctuary and the last thing I want to hear is political BS when I’m listening to music,” the deleted tweet read. “As far as I’m concerned you and Pink are completely done. Keep running your mouth and ruining your fan base.”

Scott!! What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain “political BS”? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalog. https://t.co/AMpmjx6540 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 9, 2020

Morello responded: “What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain ‘political BS’? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalogue.”

This exchange prompted a large number of other Twitter users to join in and make jokes at the expense of the person behind the deleted tweet, with one person replying: “I too enjoy the band Rage Alongside The Machine.”

You can see a selection of the online reaction to Morello’s interaction with the disgruntled Rage Against The Machine fan below.

What machine did you think they were raging against, man? pic.twitter.com/rLV5ezc1Ww — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 9, 2020

The people angrily denouncing Rage Against the Machine for Tom Morello's leftist politics is one of the more hilarious things I have ever seen on the internet. WHAT MACHINE DID YOU THINK THEY HAVE BEEN RAGING AGAINST FOR DECADES? THE ICE CREAM MACHINE? THE ATM? LAWNMOWERS? — Elisabeth Ryan JD MPH (@EJAllstonEsq) June 10, 2020

Advertisement

OKAY I'LL DO WHAT YOU TELL ME — Beheem (@Skjaldmotur) June 9, 2020

He is right. RATM is not about what u think. Here's the actual meaning of songs: – Bulls On Parade: an anual country fair in Kansas

– Testify: song about a new startup specialised in tests

– Wake Up: the greatness of alarm clocks

– Know your enemy: a bowser tribute (Super Mario) — Raigor Ernandes 🇧🇷 (@thisisnopotato) June 9, 2020

conservatives who love rage against the machine pic.twitter.com/4U2tLwgLTc — taira (@safetyplague) June 9, 2020

Conservatives: I don't like that Rage Against the Machine has suddenly gotten all political and leftist 1999: pic.twitter.com/lXjH4HYQok — Comrade Lucky 🏴🚩 (@ComradeLuckyX2) June 10, 2020

Rage Against the Machine their entire career: FUCK FACISTS RAtM the last 3 years: FUCK TRUMP! THIS SPECIFIC FACIST! “Fans”: wooo woo there, when did you get so political? — 🕸Lizzy 🥀 LemonDrop🕸 (@lizzylemondrop) June 6, 2020

American conservatives actually listening to what Rage Against The Machine sing about for the first time. pic.twitter.com/hugmoa1OcX — Tess Stenson (@TessStenson) June 10, 2020

The fact that conservatives are genuinely shocked by the fact that Rage Against the Machine are leftists displays that right-wingers are utterly incapable of actually listening to anything at all I'm no longer even convinced these guys can comprehend spoken language — VƎX against Brutality (@vexwerewolf) June 10, 2020

Congrats to everyone who just found out Rage Against the Machine is a political band. Next you should check out my favorite puppy calendar, Animal Farm. — Troy Johnson (@_troyjohnson) June 10, 2020

Earlier this week, Morello recalled another amusing exchange he had with an internet troll who questioned his knowledge of politics.