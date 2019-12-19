A legal battle between Tom Petty‘s widow and two of his daughters over the control of the late musician’s estate and back catalogue has been settled.

Petty passed away in October 2017 at the age of 66 following an accidental drug overdose.

Dana York Petty, the musician’s widow, was initially placed in control of Petty’s trust after his death, but that move sparked a dispute among members of the family.

Two of Petty’s daughters, Annakim Violette and Adria Petty, filed a $5 million lawsuit earlier this year over the controlling rights to Petty’s back catalogue and estate.

It’s now been announced that the two parties have “resolved their differences and dismissed all litigation matters.”

An official statement added: “Each of them sincerely regrets that in their intense grief over Tom’s tragic death, actions were taken that were hurtful to one another.”

Petty’s widow and daughters have now formed the Tom Petty Legacy, LLC, which will be “committed to honouring Tom’s voice, music, integrity and his charitable spirit.” The family members will now have “equal standing” to Petty’s estate, and they’ll “work together on all future endeavours.”

Earlier this year, a previously unreleased Petty song ‘For Real’ was shared ahead of the release of the posthumous compilation ‘The Best of Everything’.