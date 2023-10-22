Tom Petty’s estate releases several previously unreleased tracks

Tom Petty’s estate has released three previously unheard songs by the artist to commemorate what would have been his 73rd birthday.

The artist died in 2017 at the age of 66, having suffered a cardiac arrest.

The estate has reissued Petty’s 2010 blues album with The Heartbreakers, ‘Mojo’, with two new songs added to it called ‘Help Me’ and ‘Mystery Of Love’. According to Petty, ‘Mojo’ was “where the band lives when it’s playing for itself.”

Meanwhile, the other new song, ‘What’s The Matter With Louise’, was recorded around the same time as the songs from Petty’s 1994 album ‘Wildflowers’. It is now available for streaming on Amazon Music.

Check out ‘Help Me’ and ‘Mystery Of Love’ below:

In addition, the 2021 Mary Wharton-directed documentary Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free has now been added to Amazon Prime for the first time.

Earlier this year, Petty was recognised by the University Of Florida with an honorary Doctor Of Music degree.

The late musician and Florida native is also being celebrated with an endowment to the school’s music program that was announced by his estate. According to Petty’s brother Bruce, this was the rock icon’s life-long dream.

“I don’t think anyone in our family, including him, thought that he would be linked with the University of Florida this way,” shared Bruce Petty in an Instagram post. “It’s such a powerful thing, it was his life-long dream, and I know he would just be over-the-top, crazy happy about it.”

In other news, last year the Petty estate filed a cease and desist letter over republican Kari Lake’s use of ‘I Won’t Back Down’ following her defeat in the US midterm elections.

The late artist’s estate released a statement that said: “The Tom Petty estate and our partners were shocked to find out that Tom’s song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ was stolen and used without permission or a license to promote Kari Lake’s failed campaign.”