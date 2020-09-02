Tom Snowdon shares cover of Kylie Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’

Mparntwe/Alice Springs artist Tom Snowdon has shared an enthralling cover of Kylie Minogue‘s 2001 hit single, ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’.

The cover is taken from Snowdon’s forthcoming debut EP, ‘Channel’, which is slated for release on October 7 via Pieater.

Snowdon is perhaps most well known for his endeavours in No Mono alongside Big Scary‘s Tom Iansek, who also provided production assistance for Snowdon’s cover. Watch the visual below:

‘Channel’ is set to consist of a collection of Snowdon’s covers, inspired from the cover album ‘Messenger’ by Yorta Yorta artist Jimmy Little.

In addition, Snowdon also drew inspiration from vocalists including Björk, Nina Simone, Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser and Mark Hollis of Talk Talk. “They’re mesmerising for me because they take listeners on a journey with their voices,” Snowdon said.

“They’re deeply instrumental and rich with emotion, so the words they sing take on weight and power.”

On his interpretation of Minogue’s classic hit, Snowdon said he wanted to “push myself to explore spaces I’d not normally work in and also to have fun with the arrangements”.

“That Kylie track is such an Australian classic but is probably a bit outside the space in which I usually work … But everyone knows that song,” he said.

“The challenge putting it together, as with any cover, was keeping the soul of what’s special about the original but also freely interpreting it.”