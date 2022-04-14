Tommy Cash to head to Australia for his debut national tour

Estonian rapper Tommy Cash has announced debut Australian headline shows taking place this year.

Known for his eccentric performances, brash persona and eclectic fashion choices, Cash – aka Tomas Tammemets, whose stage name is often stylised as TOMM¥ €A$H – announced the Australian shows today (April 14). He will touch down for just two headline shows at Brisbane’s Brightside and Melbourne’s Night Cat, bookending an appearance in Sydney as part of Vivid Festival.

Tour dates can be found below, with tickets available via Secret Sounds now.

Cash, who has collaborated with Charli XCX, released his sophomore album ‘¥€$’ in 2018, led by the single ‘X-RAY’.

The rapper released a string of singles last year, including ‘check12’, ‘Benz-Dealer’ and a collaboration with $uicideboy$ called ‘Zuccenberg’, which was co-produced by umru and Diplo. The track then featured on a five-song EP, ‘MONEYSUTRA’.

Back in March, Cash released his first taste of new music this year in ‘Baby Shock’, which featured Los Angeles rapper Ogheesy.

In 2021, Cash turned heads by collaborating with Adidas on some extremely long shoes. “When I said to Adidas that I want to make the longest shoe in the world as our collab they were like ‘WTF Tommy,'” he wrote on Instagram. “But five months later here we are.”

Tommy Cash’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

Thursday 2 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Friday 3 – Sydney, Carriageworks (for Vivid Festival)

Saturday 4 – Melbourne, The Night Cat