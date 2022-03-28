Tommy Lee reflects on talking to Taylor Hawkins shortly before death

Tommy Lee has reflected on talking to Taylor Hawkins shortly before the drummer’s death last week.

The Foo Fighters drummer died on Friday night (March 25) at the age of 50. The band announced the news in a statement on social media; no cause of death was given.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Tributes have been flowing in all weekend for Hawkins, including those from Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Queen guitarist Brian May, Ozzy Osbourne, John Mayer, Sam Fender, Ringo Starr, Nickelback, Incubus and many more.

Yesterday (March 27), Mötley Crüe drummer Lee shared a post on Instagram, reflecting on how he spoke to Hawkins on the phone in his hotel room, just a few hours before his death.

“Right now typing words has never been so difficult,” Lee wrote. “Faaaaaaaaack!!!! ..this hits so fucking hard!”

“Dude I just talked with you a few hours ago from your hotel room in Columbia before your concert,” he continued. “I wish this was some shitty dream or bad prank that we would both laugh about, but it’s not! You KNOW how I feel about you and how much I love you and we both know there’s no need to type it all out on social media for others to read.”

Lee concluded his post: “I love you Taylor. Rest In Beats.”

Elsewhere over the weekend, Liam Gallagher dedicated a performance of Oasis‘ ‘Live Forever’ to Taylor Hawkins at his Teenage Cancer Trust show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

“I dedicate this last song to the one and only Taylor fucking Hawkins,” Gallagher said, as the drummer’s image appeared on the screen behind him. “This is for you, brother.”

Elton John also dedicated a performance of his 1974 song ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ to Hawkins at a show in Iowa

Speaking about the passing of the Foo Fighters drummer, John said: “I was so shocked because he played on my ‘Lockdown Sessions’; he was one of the nicest people you could have ever met, and one of the greatest drummers, and a true musician who loved all sorts of music, and loved life.”