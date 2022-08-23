Tommy Lee released viral nude photo while he was “on a motherfucking bender”

Tommy Lee has spoken about a recent full-frontal nude selfie he shared across his social media accounts, saying he uploaded the picture while on a “bender”.

Earlier this month, the Mötley Crüe drummer posted the NSFW picture to Instagram and Facebook before it was taken down several hours later. The photo remains on his Twitter account.

During Mötley Crüe’s show in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday night (August 21), Lee spoke about the incident.

“A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherfucking bender, bro,” he said.

“I got fucking sideways as fuck and got naked and posted pictures of my dick. And usually, I mean I’m a titty man, so I like to see titties, but tonight is equal-opportunity night. Tonight I wanna see everyone’s dick. C’mon boys, pull your shit out. Pull your fucking junk out. Let’s go.”

He then invited one enthusiastic fan to “show the whole world that motherfucking hotdog” who refused, pointing at his partner. “Your wife says no? Divorce,” added Lee, who shared footage of the moment across social media.

In June, Tommy Lee had to leave the stage during the first of Mötley Crüe’s stadium shows after breaking his ribs while on holiday.

Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan revealed how the drummer had sustained the injury. “The day that we were leaving Nashville, our driver came and we had all this luggage and he wasn’t helping us – he just stayed in the car,” Furlan explained. “Tommy was trying to carry all of our luggage for us. He fell down these crazy stairs and broke four ribs. Not fractured, not bruised… broke.”

By the end of June though, Lee had returned to the stage for an entire show.

Mötley Crüe are currently on ‘The Stadium Tour’, which pairs the band with Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Def Leppard. It is the band’s first tour since they officially reunited in 2018.