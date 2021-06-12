Tommy Lee’s son’s band Motel 7 drop infectious new single ‘Are We There Yet’

Tommy Lee‘s son’s band Motel 7 have released a new single called ‘Are We There Yet’ – you can listen to it below.

Comprised of Anton Khabbaz and Dylan Jagger Lee, the Los Angeles duo’s sun-kissed new track is an ode to “an epic road-trip” that captures a feeling of escapism.

“We wanna make this feel like a song you are hearing for the first time, every time you spin it. That ‘never gets old’ effect,” Motel 7 said of ‘Are We There Yet’. “The song had to feel big and dynamic, and have that climatic growth gradually build from the moment you press play.”

Calling it one of their favourite tracks from their upcoming debut album, the pair added: “It just feels so fucking good. It feels like summer. We drowned this shit in so many ambient textures and foley that subtly fill in the pockets of atmosphere between the vocals and main instrumentation. For sure a tune to blast super super loud in the car with the windows down.”

The track comes with a music video directed by Paris Brosnan (son of actor Pierce Brosnan) and sees Khabbaz and Lee hop in a 1960’s marigold Mustang and drive along the iconic Southern California Pacific Coast Highway.

You can watch the video below:

Motel 7 are currently working on their upcoming still-untitled debut album, slated to arrive in September. It follows the release of their five-track ‘Reminder Not To Think Too Much’ EP, which arrived back in January.

