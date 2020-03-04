Tommy Stinson has announced his first-ever solo Australian tour

Tommy Stinson, bassist for famed ’80s rock ‘n’ roll band The Replacements, has announced his first-ever solo Australian tour.

Come May, the musician will play five shows across the east coast. The tour kicks off at the Cherry Bar in Melbourne on May 13, before heading to Adelaide the next day. Stinson will then perform in Sydney and Wollongong, before wrapping up his Aussie trek at Brisbane’s The Foundry on Mary 17. View the full list of dates below.

Stinson joined The Replacements in 1979 when he was only. 11 years old. The bassist was part of the band as they gained notoriety in their native Minneapolis, with the release of hit albums like 1983’s ‘Hootenanny’ and the seminal classic ‘Let It Be’ in 1984.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘I Will Dare’ from ‘Let It Be’ below.

Stinson’s storied career has seen him play with the likes of Perfect, Soul Asylum, Guns N’ Roses and Bash & Pop. The musician would eventually go solo in the early noughties with his critically acclaimed 2004 debut, ‘Village Gorilla Head’.

Chart-topping artists like Lorde and Miley Cyrus have cited The Replacements as influences, keeping the band’s legacy strong into a new generation.

Joining Stinson on tour is You Am I lead guitarist Davey Lane, whose band are set to appear at this year’s Spring Loaded festival alongside Grinspoon and Magic Dirt.

Tickets for Tommy Stinson’s first solo Australian tour are available here.

Advertisement

Tommy Stinson Australia tour dates are:

Melbourne, Cherry Bar (May 13)

Adelaide, Crown & Anchor (14)

Sydney, The Vanguard (15)

Wollongong, Uni Bar (16)

Brisbane, The Foundry (17)