‘Tomorrow’ by Silverchair added to National Film & Sound Archive’s ‘Sounds of Australia’ library

Silverchair’s breakout hit, ‘Tomorrow’, has been added to the National Film & Sound Archive’s ‘Sounds of Australia’ library.

The collection, established in 2007, collates Australia’s most culturally, historically and aesthetically significant sound recordings.

Recorded in 1994, the track featured on Silverchair’s debut EP, before reaching a wider audience on the band’s debut full-length, ‘Frogstomp’, the year after.

Silverchair’s members were famously still in high school at the time of the album’s release. Watch its video clip below.

‘Tomorrow’, written by frontman Daniel Johns and drummer Ben Gillies, spent six weeks at Number One on the ARIA singles chart in 1995. It later won Single of the Year, Highest Selling Single and Breakthrough Artist – Single at the 1995 ARIA Awards.

The track also introduced Silverchair to an international audience after it hit Number One on the US Billboard modern rock charts. The NFSA reports that it was the most-played song on American modern rock radio for the year 1995.

The Archive has also announced that ‘True Blue’ by John Williamson and ‘Because I Love You’ by The Master’s Apprentice will be added to the ‘Sounds of Australia’ collection this year.

‘It’s Time’, the official song for Gough Whitlam’s 1972 election campaign, samples from Tony Martin and Mick Molloy’s Martin/Molloy radio show and recordings from the 1956 Melbourne Olympics’ opening ceremony have also been inducted into the archive.

Several classical music pieces have also been added, as has significant Indigenous recording ‘Arnhem Land Popular Classics’, which the archive credits as “the first record to bring widespread attention to the didjeridu”.