Watch Tomorrow X Together and Anitta debut infectious collaboration ‘Back For More’

Tomorrow X Together and Anitta debuted their brand new collaboration ‘Back For More’ during the 2023 MTV VMAs tonight (September 12).

The two acts announced the new single earlier this month and confirmed the track will be available from this Friday (September 15).

Ahead of its official release, the K-pop boyband and the Brazilian star previewed the track at the VMAs, which is being held at New Jersey’s Prudential Center tonight. The performance opened with Beomgyu commanding thunderclaps and digital ripples of water beneath his feet on the stage.

“I can see you coming back for more / Coming back for more,” the five-piece group sing in the chorus. “If you walk out that door.”

After the first chorus, Latin beats cut into the track and Anitta joined TXT on stage, delivering a verse with lyrics in both English and Spanish. She joined in the choreography before leaving the stage, passing the baton back to TXT to bring the song to an end.

TXT also took home the Push Performance Of The Year award for their performance of ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ for MTV Push in April 2023.

Elsewhere at the VMAs, Lil Wayne kicked off the awards show with a performance of ‘Uproar’ and ‘Kat Food’. Olivia Rodrigo followed him with a rendition of ‘Vampire’ and ‘Get Him Back!’, recreating elements of the video for the former track.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also gave their new collaboration ‘Bongos’ its live premiere, while Doja Cat aired three songs from her upcoming new album ‘Scarlet’. Nicki Minaj used her performance to preview ‘Pink Friday 2’ with a clip of an unreleased song and Demi Lovato brought rock versions of some of her pop hits to the show.

Stray Kids made their first appearance at the MTV VMAs, performing a remix of ‘S-Class’ and collecting the Best K-pop award. Shakira crowdsurfed as she collected her Video Vanguard award, becoming the first South American artist to receive it.

*NSYNC reunited for the first time in a decade to present Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop, while the pop star praised her collaborator Jack Antonoff when picking up Song Of The Year. “We will continue making music until 2089,” she joked.

Check back to NME.com for all the latest action from the 2023 MTV VMAs as it happens.