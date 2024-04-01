Tomorrow X Together drop trippy music video for new single ‘Deja Vu’

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have released their sixth mini-album ‘minisode 3: Tomorrow’, alongside a music video for its lead single ‘Deja Vu’.

‘minisode 3: Tomorrow’ was released today (April 1) at 6pm KST. The accompanying music video for ‘Deja Vu’ features the five members of TXT caught in different, trippy dimensions, yet still connected through their relationships with each other.

“I remember the answer I finally found / My future is you / Say my name, I’ll hug you, as promised on the first day / Like deja vu, you’re like deja vu,” they belt on the song’s affecting chorus.

‘minisode 3: Tomorrow’ is the third installation in the boyband’s ongoing ‘minisode’ series of mini-albums. The series began with the release of ‘minisode 1: Blue Hour’ in 2020 and was continued with ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ in 2022.

The boyband’s last release was their third studio album ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’. That record was led by the single ‘Chasing That Feeling’, and included the collaborations ‘Back For More’ and ‘Do It Like That’, featuring Anitta and The Jonas Brothers, respectively.

TXT will kick off their ‘Act: Promise’ tour at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from May 3 to 5, before embarking on the North American leg of the tour, which will take the five-piece to cities such as Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta and more.

‘Act: Promise’ will be TXT’s third-ever world tour, following 2023’s ‘Act: Sweet Mirage’ and 2022’s ‘Act: Love Sick’. Both those tours featured legs in the US, Asia and Japan.

In other K-pop news, BamBam recently revealed in a new interview that GOT7 have finished recording all new songs for a group comeback, however will only be releasing it once members JAY B and Jinyoung are discharged from the military at the end of the year.