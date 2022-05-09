TXT get rebellious in music video for new single ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’

Tomorrow X Together have returned with a video for ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’, the title track of their new mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’.

In the new visual, the boyband storm through empty alleys, wreaking havoc as they vent their frustration after experiencing a heartbreak. The members later perform the choreography to the track in a graveyard.

“Just ditch it all, good boys gone bad / Just ditch it, good boys gone bad / I loved you, good boys gone bad / Now, (break me more, just break me),” they declare in the chorus of the angst-ridden new track. Eventually they bid farewell to a former relationship, nonchalantly tossing flowers into a grave.

Aside from ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’, their new mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ also includes the songs ‘Opening Sequence’, ‘Trust Fund Baby’, ‘Lonely Boy’ and ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’.

The brand-new mini-album arrives nine months after the release of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of TXT’s sophomore studio album ’The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, which was originally released in May 2021.

Since then, the members of TXT have released several collaborations and solo covers. In February, Taehyun and Yeonjun lent their vocals to American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese’s ‘PS5’, a cut from her ‘Unsponsored Content’ EP. Notably, Ilese had co-written TXT’s viral 2021 track ‘Anti-Romantic’ from ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

In April, TXT announced that they would soon be embarking on their first-ever world tour, titled ‘Act: Love Sick’, later this year. Set to kick off in Seoul in July, the group has currently confirmed a total of nine shows in South Korea and the US, with “more to come” in the near future.