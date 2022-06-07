TXT’s Taehyun drops a sultry cover of Baekhyun’s ‘Bambi’

Tomorrow X Together vocalist Taehyun has unveiled an alluring rendition of EXO’s Baekyun’s solo single ‘Bambi’.

Today (June 7), the TXT singer took to fan community app Weverse to share a video of himself singing a snippet of Baekhyun’s 2021 solo single ‘Bambi’, which was originally released on his third mini-album of the same name. “I still love singing [this song],” wrote Taehyun in the accompanying caption.

‘You’re my only Bambi, Bambi / It’s a perfect night for you / Come down, night rain. night rain / Dripping down on us all night / Until the morning,” he croons on the stripped-down R&B number.

‘Bambi’ is the latest cover Taehyun has released in recent months. Back in October 2021, he teamed up with groupmate Yeonjun on a rendition of The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s hit single ‘Stay’. Prior to that, he had also unveiled a solo cover of ZAYN‘s 2018 single ‘Let Me’.

Last month, TXT released their fourth mini-album, titled ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, along with its title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’. The five-track record also marked the first time the group had split into units for different tracks, on the B-sides ‘Lonely Boy (The tattoo on my ring finger)’ and ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’.

‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ had also marked TXT’s first domestic release of 2022, and arrived approximately nine months after the release of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of their May 2021 sophomore album ’The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

Meanwhile, EXO’s Baekhyun is currently over a year into serving his mandatory military service as a social worker, which began last May. The idol had dropped ‘Bambi’ shortly before his enlistment, and recorded his parts for EXO’s special album ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’, which was released in June 2021.